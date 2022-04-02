Hattiesburg's free outdoor concert series, Live at Five, returns to Town Square Park

Hattiesburg's free outdoor live concert series, Live at Five, returned on Friday, April 1, with a performance by 89-year-old blues musician, Tommy "T-Bone" Pruitt.

In addition to the concert, food trucks, vendors and an art station run by members of the Hattiesburg Arts Council were part of the evening's fun.

Live at Five began in 2008 and has been held every year since 2008, though the concert series was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Live at Five concert series will be held on most Fridays through May 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Town Square Park. For additional details and scheduled performances, visit https://www.liveatfivehburg.com/.

