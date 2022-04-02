ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg's free outdoor concert series, Live at Five, returns to Town Square Park

By Dominic Gwinn, Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
Hattiesburg American
 2 days ago

Hattiesburg's free outdoor live concert series, Live at Five, returned on Friday, April 1, with a performance by 89-year-old blues musician, Tommy "T-Bone" Pruitt.

In addition to the concert, food trucks, vendors and an art station run by members of the Hattiesburg Arts Council were part of the evening's fun.

Live at Five began in 2008 and has been held every year since 2008, though the concert series was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1k31_0ex8oMhr00

More: Tonight's Live at Five, with music, food, rescheduled: What you need to know

The Live at Five concert series will be held on most Fridays through May 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Town Square Park. For additional details and scheduled performances, visit https://www.liveatfivehburg.com/.

Dominic Gwinn is a digital and visual journalist for the Hattiesburg American. You can reach him at DGwinn@Gannett.com , or follow him on social media, @DominicGwinn.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Hattiesburg's free outdoor concert series, Live at Five, returns to Town Square Park

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV.com

Free pet vaccination clinic to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic will host a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Vaccinations will be given at Hardy Street Baptist Church located at 1508 Hardy Street. The DAPPv Canine...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Hattiesburg, MS
Government
NottinghamMD.com

THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 2022 outdoor summer concert series lineup

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Live music returns to THE AVENUE at White Marsh this summer. The live outdoor music series returns Friday, June 3 and continues every Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., through August. Food and drink tents will be open 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy patio dining or grab a bite from one … Continue reading "THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 2022 outdoor summer concert series lineup" The post THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 2022 outdoor summer concert series lineup appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WECT

WDI confirms Downtown Sundown free concerts won’t return to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For years, the Downtown Sundown series has brought live music to the heart of downtown Wilmington, but after facing challenges from location changes and then the pandemic, Wilmington Downtown Incorporated has decided not to continue the series. WDI President Holly Childs explained why the organization has...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Concert#The Hattiesburg American
The Independent

South Park to celebrate 25th anniversary with live concert featuring Primus and Ween

South Park will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a live concert.The cartoon first aired in 1997, with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone marking the birthday this summer with an event celebrating the music of South Park.The concert will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on 10 August.Parker and Stone will be joined by rock groups Primus and Ween.In a statement, the creators said: “We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now.”In order to get tickets, fans...
MUSIC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Painting the town: Local artist Lee Thompson brightens Ripley’s square

Artist Lee Thompson has struck again. Back at Christmastime, she painted windows for JC Media (a Christmas elf scene featuring R.L. Burnside as a "Blues" Snowman with Cedric Burnside and Garry Burnside as elves in his band). Just this month, she painted two more scenes on the windows of businesses...
RIPLEY, MS
WJTV 12

Sonic Boom to perform at Byram Raising Cane’s grand opening

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Raising Cane’s in Byram will open on Tuesday, April 5. The restaurant will be located at 7395 S. Siwell Road. To celebrate the opening, Byram Mayor Richard White will join the local Chamber in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:00 a.m. Jackson State University’s Marching Band, the Sonic Boom, will also be […]
BYRAM, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WDAM-TV

Fat Boy’s Pizza opens up in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pizza lovers, you are in luck, as a new pizza restaurant has opened up right along Highway 49 by Southern Miss. Fat Boy’s Pizza held their grand opening Saturday for their first location outside the state of Louisiana. While today was a big success for...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City gets prepared for Half-Marathon Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, get set, go... to Downtown Hattiesburg Saturday for the annual Half-Marathon!. Runners will be waking up extra early Saturday morning as the race is set to begin at 7 a.m., and it will go on for hours. We were able to catch up with runners...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Hattiesburg American

Hattiesburg American

461
Followers
123
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for news in and around Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.

 http://hattiesburgamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy