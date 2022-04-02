MusiCares holds star-studded ‘Person of the Year’ event in Las Vegas ahead of Grammys

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A myriad of big stars descended on the red carpet at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom Friday for the MusiCares ‘Person of the Year’ Gala.

“Great to be back in Vegas,” Singer Billy Ray Cyrus told 8 News Now on the red carpet.

The event kicked off music’s biggest weekend and a big weekend in the valley, as the philanthropic event honored legendary singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell.

“It’s hard to make a living in music, right?” Songwriter Freddy Wexler said. “And things like covid make it difficult for a lot of people, and MusiCares really acts.”

The event gives those who’ve made it in the industry a chance to give back by raising money for crucial services like medical and dental care, housing and even addiction rehab and recovery, all for people still finding their footing.



“Oftentimes people think about the artists on stage, but there are hundreds and even thousands on tours,” MusiCares Executive Director Laura Segura said. “People who are behind the scenes of the music as well.”

Everyone looking forward to The Grammys on Sunday told 8 News Now they’re happy to see these events happening here, in this entirely new era for the entertainment capital of the world.



“For me this is going full circle and a new beginning.,” Cyrus said. “And what better way to do it than being here in Las Vegas.”

“I think it should always be in Vegas,” Wexler concluded of the event.

Many also shared how grateful they were for the help MusiCares provided through the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns.

For more on the MusiCares foundation, click HERE

Sammy Hagar and Jeff Timmons were expected to make their Grammy predictions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.