Former Columbus police officer pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

Source: Franklin Co Jail / Franklin Co Jail

According to NBC4i, a former Columbus police officer was forced to give up a Cadillac Escalade and a Corvette after pleading guilty Friday to conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

John J. Kotchkoski , 33, of Marengo, Ohio, entered a guilty plea on charges that he conspired with another former officer, Mark R. Merino , to traffic a total of eight kilograms of fentanyl at least three times from June to September in exchange for $32,500, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

As part of the plea agreement, Kotchkoski, who was assigned to investigate drug crimes for the Columbus Division of Police, forfeited cash, firearms, two vehicles — a Cadillac Escalade and a Corvette — and a $500,000 money judgment against him. Court records indicate that the possessions he forfeited account for the proceeds he obtained through drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

