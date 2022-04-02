Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 737 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Bush, or 9 miles west of Picayune, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Picayune around 750 PM CDT. Mcneil around 755 PM CDT. Poplarville around 810 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 10 and 32. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO