Rooibos is an increasingly popular herbal tea that comes from the bushy Aspalathus linearis plant and is native to South Africa. The name actually comes from the Afrikaan word for red bush, which refers to the red hue of the sweet-tasting brew. As stated by Rooibos Council, the tea was popularized by Dutch settlers in the 18th century, where it was brewed as a more affordable version of the much pricier black tea. Swedish botanist Carl Thunberg also referred to the tea in his reports at that time, looking at its potential medicinal benefits of rooibos.

