Shenandoah, PA

Man stabbed, woman charged with aggravated assault

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man with a knife.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to the report of a stabbing incident in the 100 block of North Bower Street in Shenandoah.

Troopers were informed that the victim, a 44-year-old male, was stabbed in the arm with a knife during an interaction with the accused, Angelina Velousky.

Investigators state that Velousky surrendered to authorities after she barricaded herself in a residence for 3 hours.

Velousky was arraigned and remains in the Schuylkill County Prison with a $50,000 straight cash bail.

