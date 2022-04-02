Man stabbed, woman charged with aggravated assault
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man with a knife.Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to the report of a stabbing incident in the 100 block of North Bower Street in Shenandoah.
Troopers were informed that the victim, a 44-year-old male, was stabbed in the arm with a knife during an interaction with the accused, Angelina Velousky.
Investigators state that Velousky surrendered to authorities after she barricaded herself in a residence for 3 hours.
Velousky was arraigned and remains in the Schuylkill County Prison with a $50,000 straight cash bail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0