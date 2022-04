Even if you don't keep up with politics, you probably know that Guy Fieri is the mayor of Flavortown. If this is news to you, don't freak out, Flavortown is not a real place. The meme phenomenon that exists today all started as a joke on Fieri's show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The celebrity chef told The Wrap, "Ten-plus years ago, I'm there in a diner, and I said to the guy — he made a pizza, I think — 'That looks like a manhole cover in Flavortown." Fieri explained further that he often says things on the show for the amusement of the film crew, and Flavortown happened to stick.

