Lakers' LeBron James (knee) starting on Friday, Trevor Ariza coming off the bench

By Zack Bussiere
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against...

KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
KEYT

Pelicans rally past Lakers 114-111 despite Davis’ return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
NBA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
Lebron James
Trevor Ariza
Reuters

Darius Garland helps Cavaliers knock off Knicks

Darius Garland totaled 24 points and 13 assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed and took control in the third quarter en route to a 119-101 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers (43-35) rebounded nicely from an ugly 131-107 loss to the Atlanta...
NBA
Reuters

Lakers' stars return, but Pelicans emerge with key win

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 29 as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans helped their play-in tournament cause with a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the ninth-place Pelicans (34-43) moved three games ahead of...
NBA
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton starting for Bucks on Sunday, Pat Connaughton coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Middleton will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Pat Connaughton moving to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 33.0 minutes against Dallas. Middleton's Sunday projection includes 18.3 points, 5.6...
NBA
#Lakers#The New Orleans Pelicans
fadeawayworld.net

2011 NBA Award Winners: Derrick Rose Shocked The World With The MVP Award, Dwight Howard Was The Defensive Player Of The Year

In 2011 Derrick Rose took the league by storm, guiding the Chicago Bulls to the best record in the league at 62-20. Rose earned the MVP Award but was stymied by LeBron James and the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami met Dallas in the NBA’s penultimate round as huge favorites but lost to the Mavericks as Dirk Nowitzki won his first and only Finals MVP trophy.
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat's Markieff Morris starting on Sunday in place of injured P.J. Tucker (knee)

Miami Heat forward/center Markieff Morris is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morris will get the start on Sunday with P.J. Tucker sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect him to play 20.2 minutes against the Raptors. Morris' Sunday projection includes 6.7 points, 4.3...
NBA
ESPN

Porzingis scores 24 against Mavericks as Wizards win 135-103

WASHINGTON -- — Once introductions for the game against the Dallas Mavericks were complete Friday night, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered a direct message to Washington Wizards teammate Kristaps Porzingis. “We called up the huddle and I told him, 'KP, since they let you go, we’re going to beat them up...
NBA
numberfire.com

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski starting on Sunday, Jaylen Hoard coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Pokusevski will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Jaylen Hoard moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 34.2 minutes against Phoenix. Pokusevski's Sunday projection includes 14.1 points,...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Will Barton (knee) available on Sunday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barton has been upgraded to available and will start against Los Angeles on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Lakers. Barton's Sunday projection includes 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Wesley Matthews starting on Sunday, Serge Ibaka coming off the bench

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Wesley Matthews is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Matthews will return to the starting lineup on Sunday with Serge Ibaka moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 26.0 minutes against Dallas. Matthews' Sunday projection includes 6.6 points, 2.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' Miles McBride (knee) available on Sunday

New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. McBride has been upgraded to available and will play against Orlando on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 6.9 minutes against the Magic. McBride's Sunday projection includes 2.5 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.2...
NBA
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee starting for Suns Sunday in place of resting Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee will start Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the top seed in the Western Conference all locked up, the Suns are going to start giving guys time to et rested before the playoffs. On Sunday, three starters - Devin Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - will rest. Their absences will open up a starting spot for McGee.
NBA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (calf) available for Miami on Sunday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Martin has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against the Raptors. Martin's Sunday projection includes 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin starting for Miami on Sunday in place of injured Jimmy Butler (toe)

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Martin will get the start on Sunday with Jimmy Butler sidelined with a toe injury. Our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against the Raptors. Martin's Sunday projection includes 8.9 points,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II starting for Warriors Sunday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.
NBA

