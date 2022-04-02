Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Out Friday

Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO