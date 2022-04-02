Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Out Friday

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.
Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
