Ducks' Anthony Stolarz: Guarding crease Friday

 2 days ago

Stolarz will get the starting nod in Arizona on Friday. Stolarz will make his...

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Islanders, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Keith Yandle’s Iron Man Streak is going to come to an end on Saturday. It’s a questionable decision that doesn’t make much sense from the perspective that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t playing meaningful games right now. Arizona Coyotes’ forward Jay Beagle is taking heat from everyone except the Coyotes’ announce crew after attacking Troy Terry of the Anaheim Ducks. Could the New York Islanders move out some contracts? Finally, were the Boston Bruins ever close to moving Jeremy Swayman?
Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
Arizona State
How can Penguins replace Jason Zucker (again)?

Even after a hard-fought 4-3 overtime road win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, things were a bit somber for the Penguins. One of the most respected players on the roster, forward Jason Zucker, had his return from a long-term injury be disrupted almost as soon as it began. In...
Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
Anthony Stolarz
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Rangers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/3/2022

The New York Rangers will play host in this Metropolitan Division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season where the Rangers won both of the first two. Will the Rangers win their third of the series tonight or can the Flyers finally get a win? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Rangers prediction and pick.
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
Philadelphia takes on New York, aims to end 4-game slide

LINE: Rangers -300, Flyers +238; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup with New York after losing four straight games. The Rangers are 11-7-0 against Metropolitan teams. New York has scored 207 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 46.
Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
Reds' Buck Farmer: Secures spot on roster

Manager David Bell said Monday that Farmer has made the Reds' Opening Day roster, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Cincinnati will make Farmer's addition to the roster official by selecting his contract at some point shortly before Thursday's Opening Day game in Atlanta. The right-hander earned a spot in the bullpen after striking out nine and allowing three baserunners over five innings in Cactus League play.
Flyers' Zack MacEwen: Out Sunday

MacEwen (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. MacEwen was injured in a fight with Wayne Simmonds on Saturday but it's unclear exactly what he's dealing with. The 25-year-old has racked up 101 PIM with seven points in 66 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Columbus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
