Grand Junction, CO

Robotics team off to world championships in Houston

By Cora Dickey
 2 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Learning, growing, and winning are always part of the code for the Hi Fives Robotics team. Having girls partake in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics) has always been a club goal — now they’ve done it.

With high fives all around, Pit Crew Member Karyssa is glad she gave a fair try to the craft that’s now her passion.

“I really enjoy the learning that comes with the team,” Pit Crew Member Karyssa Daughterty shares, “I’ve learned how to see and see I’m in the process of learning CAD I’ve learned so many different things this season alone that I never thought I would learn.”

The Hi Fives Robotics club isn’t just a group, Programmer Kiera Crawford says it’s a club with a heart for competition.

“Having a specific goal is something that definitely helps us move towards making our team better, making our skills better, pretty much making everything better,” Programmer Kiera Crawford describes.

Team Captain Kaden Fitzgerald came on the team three years ago knowing little about robots.

“When you start out, it seems overwhelming at first,” Team Captain Kaden Fitzgerald discloses, “We’re very patient, especially during the off-season we’re like watching over you and making sure that you can understand and know what you’re doing.”

He claims robotics is a science that’s every bit as competitive as sports.

“It’s like the equivalent of a football stadium; everyone staring at you and, there is an announcer and everything,” Fitzgerald describes, “When you joining until you’re not like you’re expecting something small but really it’s huge community that’s involves everyone in the world.”

After winning regionals, the Hi Fives need the support of the world now more than ever. They’ll compete in the world championship in Houston starting April 20.

Between 12 members, the coaches, and needs for the trip, the High Fives Robotics will also take on the challenge of raising 17 thousand dollars in three weeks.

“It’s kind of a lot,” Crawford continues, “We recently paid our registration fee which was about $5000 and we’re looking at about $10,000 in hotel costs for 12 members, and that’s before transportation, before food, before everything.”

With your support the Hi Fives Robotics team can design their way to a win and hopefully come home as international champions.

