Smithfield, RI

Smithfield family loses home to fire

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is helping a family of five adults and...

turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Family 'in shock' over death of Easton man in Boston garage collapse

EASTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Bristol County family is processing the loss of their loved one in a construction accident in Boston. Boston police said 51-year-old Peter Monsini of South Easton was using a small machine equipped with a jackhammer to demolish a parking garage at Government Center, when a portion of it collapsed Saturday. Police said Monsini fell nine stories to the ground.
BOSTON, MA
WYTV.com

Family displaced after fire at Boardman home

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family is temporarily displaced after a fire at their home Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1800 block of Sequoya Drive just before 11:30 a.m. According to Boardman Assistant Fire Chief William Glaser, the family who lived in the home...
BOARDMAN, OH
WAPT

Natchez police officer loses home after fire

NATCHEZ, Miss. — A Natchez police officer and his family are devastated after losing their home in a fire. They lived in neighboring Jefferson County in the Stampley Community and lost everything. The police officer is Dequattarrius Jackson. He said the fire started while they were gone. Jackson said...
NATCHEZ, MS
Turnto10.com

Heavy fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Flames shot through the roof of a three-story home on High Street in Fall River Sunday night. Neighbors were shocked as they looked outside. "I'm in the shower for no more than three minutes. My brother knocks on the door and says, 'You got to get out, the house is on fire. I go out, the whole entire north face of the house is on fire, all three floors," Benjamin Ramos, a neighbor, said.
FALL RIVER, MA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
KESQ News Channel 3

‘I can’t believe this is happening’: Single mom, 5 younger kids lose their Cathedral City home to fire

A house fire ignited Monday night in Cathedral City displacing a single mother and her younger five kids. Her two older kids already moved out. "I'm still in a lot of shock," Elizabeth Barron told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot. Firefighters were called to the home fully engulfed in flames at the 67300 block of The post ‘I can’t believe this is happening’: Single mom, 5 younger kids lose their Cathedral City home to fire appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Newswatch 16

Fire hits home in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames gutted a house in Scranton Tuesday afternoon. The fire started before noon in a house in the 300 block of Cherry Street in the city's southside. The residents were home at the time but made it out safely. Two cats died. No one was hurt.
SCRANTON, PA
Turnto10.com

Man held without bail in killing inside Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a man inside a restaurant. Juan Rivera, 34, is one of two men accused of killing Jorge Garcia on Sept. 25. Julio Garcia was also charged in the killing. Police said all three men...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WKYT 27

Lexington family loses everything after house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family in Lexington has lost everything after their home was destroyed by a massive fire Friday evening. “It’s just unbelievable how quickly this house went up in flames,” neighbor Marc Dupont said. Dupont lives next to the home. He looked out his window...
LEXINGTON, KY
KWTX

Local family loses everything in chimney fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights family is homeless after their rental home caught fire Friday night. It happened on Chaucer Ln. near Harker Heights High School. The family says the fire broke out late Friday night and lasted well into Saturday; the fire department had to return twice because the home continued to burn, the mother says.

