Youngkin administration: Election IT project behind schedule

A group of Georgia voters is challenging U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, saying she helped facilitate the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.The challenge filed Thursday with the Georgia secretary of state's office says it's being brought by a group of registered voters in Greene's congressional district. It alleges that Green, a Republican, is ineligible under the 14th Amendment, saying that “before, on, and after January 6, 2021, Greene voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO