Ceremony kicks off Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Plainview

Volunteers place blue pinwheels in the sidewalks of Millennium Park in downtown Plainview as a part of the annual Go Blue event on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald)

Blue pinwheels currently line the sidewalks of Millennium Park in downtown Plainview.

The wind spun the wheels into a flashy blur Friday morning as they were placed in the ground by volunteers who hope the attention they attract will put a focus on Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Attendees included advocates for the cause from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Rainbow Room, Saint Francis Ministries, CASA and Plainview City Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Blackerby.

“The city of Plainview is happy to support this cause,” Blackerby said as she prepared to read a proclamation signed by Mayor Charles Starnes declaring April 1, 2022 Go Blue Day in Plainview in addition to declaring this Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Child abuse is considered mistreatment of a child resulting in harm or injury of a physical, emotional or sexual nature. Neglect is failure to provide for a child’s basic medical, physical and emotional needs.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to make people aware of child abuse and the signs of it,” said Karen James, chairperson for the Hale County Child Welfare Board.

The organization wants to cut down the number of cases.

The latest available data shows there were 68,517 confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect reported in Texas in 2021. Anna Rigler, a member of Hale County Child Welfare Board, the Regional Child Welfare Board and the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards, said emphasized that the number is just cases that were confirmed. The true number is believed to be higher.

In 2021, there were 174 confirmed cases in Hale County.

“In our area, it’s been a pretty big issue,” Rigler said.

The Lubbock region has one of the highest rates of child abuse and neglect in the state, she said.

“We fall in an area where the incidents of child abuse is very prevalent,” she said.

The reasons why are difficult to pinpoint.

Research suggests abuse occurs when the parent lacks a support system, Rigler said. Drug abuse and alcohol abuse also appear to be major contributing factors. It can also be a result of increased stress, lack of parenting skills or poor parent/child relationships.

The entities involved in Friday’s kick-off event all have programs and resources to help, like parenting classes, for example.

Ethnicity and socioeconomic factors also don’t matter.

“You can’t say ‘it occurs here but not here,’” Rigler said. “It can occur in any family.”

She also mentioned numbers of abuse and neglect were down in reports for 2021. But the improvement is suspected to be an illusion. Children were out of the classroom for the better part of 2020 and into 2021. With teachers being the biggest reporters of suspected abuse and neglect cases, she fears some cases may have escaped notice.

The goal of Go Blue, which is a national campaign, is to bring information to light regarding the signs of abuse or neglect to rescue children affected and/or provide tools for prevention.

“We have a motto,” she said. “If you see something, say something.”

That’s the first and most important step, she noted. If a case of child or elder abuse or neglect is suspected, by law, it’s required to be reported. Investigators will take it from there.

She also mentioned all reporting is anonymous.

While Plainview’s Go Blue day was declared to be Friday, the statewide campaign is April 8.

The months will conclude with Blue Sunday on April 24.

The child abuse and neglect reporting hotline is 1(800)252-5400.