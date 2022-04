If we're talking value in fantasy baseball, with the good inevitably must come the bad. Last week, I shared my list of preferred picks in my own leagues, and today, it's time to shift the focus to those to avoid. After all, everyone has likes, and everyone has dislikes, no? Consider the player list below to be my fantasy baseball equivalent of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich -- a food I notoriously despise. Of course, just as with eating said food, I suppose I'd find some circumstance in which I'd find myself OK drafting these players.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO