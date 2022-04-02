Raiders defeat Lady Bulldogs

The player: A first team all-state and all-conference player, Caldwell led her team to a 22-4 record, a district championship and a 5A consolation championship. Caldwell was dangerous from deep when hot and she got hot in the state tournament shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 44.4 percent from the field.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO