Plainview, TX

Raiders defeat Lady Bulldogs

By Provided by Tim Wetzel
 2 days ago
Aaleah Rodriguez and #4 Sammy Briones meet on the mound to discuss the game plan.  (Tim Wetzel/For The Herald)

Plainview Lady Bulldogs competed but couldn’t quite get past the Randall Raiders on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldog softball team kept many of the lost 7-10 against the Raiders.

