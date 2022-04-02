Rangers blanked by rival Islanders as four-game winning streak snapped

For a matchup that’s commonly referred to as the Battle of New York, there wasn’t much action.

And one can count on the Islanders to thrive in games like that.

The Rangers were shut out for just the fourth time this season in a lifeless 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Friday night at the Garden. Appropriately, one of the Rangers’ worst defeats of the season came on April Fools’ Day, as the home team resembled that of a punchline to a bad joke.

“Islanders played a good game, we were horses–t,” head coach Gerard Gallant quipped after the loss, which dropped the Rangers to 44-20-5. “At least we do it together as a team. We do it as a team. Like the great games we played in Pittsburgh, we done it as a team. Tonight, get the other side of it.”

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Rangers, who are now at risk of being surpassed in the Metropolitan Divisions standings should the Penguins prevail against the Avalanche on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Martin is swarmed by his Islanders teammates after his second period goal. Corey Sipkin

Putting Friday night behind them, however, is surely the more pressing matter. Especially with one more game against the Islanders scheduled for April 21 on Long Island.

Top-line center Mathew Barzal led the Islanders with the third and final goal of the night, as well as the primary assist on Matt Martin’s 2-0 score in the second period. His completely uncontested drive to the net less than three minutes into the third encapsulated how things went for the Rangers on Friday.

Semyon Varlamov saved all 27 shots he faced. Corey Sipkin

Gallant even pulled Igor Shesterkin with 7:40 left in regulation, though the Rangers coach put the star goalie back in net for the ensuing defensive zone faceoff.

Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov turned aside all 27 shots he faced in his second shutout of the season and fourth in a row at MSG, while Shesterkin allowed three goals on a season-low shots against total (18) for a full-game appearance. For a Rangers team that has outshot its opponent in the past six straight games, it was glaring how little it took for the Isles to keep them at a comfortable distance.

The three high-sticking penalties through two periods — en route to four total infractions on the night — did not help the Rangers, either.

Artemi Panarin battles for the puck during the first period. Corey Sipkin

“Looked like we were skating in quicksand all night,” Gallant said.

After a Rangers turnover in the offensive zone, the Islanders sent the play the other way and Barzal fed Martin for the two-goal lead just under five minutes into the middle frame. The Islanders had scored two goals on just six shots at that point.

Despite three power-play opportunities, the Rangers struggled to set up and just didn’t have their usual spark with the man-advantage.

The next meeting is sure to be more exciting than Friday night was, but that’s a low bar to clear.

“Just not acceptable,” Mika Zibanejad said. “I think that was obviously not good enough. I can’t take anything away from them. But it’s one thing to lose when I feel like last game we played a pretty good game, it was a tight game and a good hockey game, against them.

“I thought we didn’t come up to our standards and our level, and that’s on us.”