ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Sarah Palin announces bid for Alaskan congressional seat

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announced Friday that she’s running for Congress in the Last Frontier, looking to make a political comeback after more than a decade out of office.

The 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee will run in a crowded special election for Alaska’s only seat in the US House of Representatives, left vacant when longtime Rep. Don Young died two weeks ago .

Palin, 58, said she is returning to politics because she believes “America is at a tipping point” with economic hardships like soaring inflation and high gas prices.

“As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight,” Palin said in a statemen.

“The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world. We need energy security for this country, and Alaska can help provide that — but only if the federal government gets out of the way and lets the free market do what it does best.”

In announcing her candidacy, she mentioned Young, who served in the House for 49 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sy78X_0ex8hIHa00 Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin vowed to “join the fight” against Democrats and President Joe Biden.Sarah Palin/Twitter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwFWM_0ex8hIHa00
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin hasn’t been in office since 2009.Getty Images

“I realize that I have very big shoes to fill , and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America,” she said.

Palin, who ran alongside Republican presidential candidate John McCain in 2008, teased a possible run for an Alaskan senate seat against incumbent Lisa Murkowski last year.

Palin has not held an elected office since she resigned as Alaska’s governor in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7Sdb_0ex8hIHa00
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin hopes to contribute to “Rep. Young’s legacy,” in politics.AP Photo/Mark Thiessen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hMit_0ex8hIHa00 Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin previously ran as Sen. John McCain’s running mate during the 2008 presidential election.AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

“I’m in this race to win it and join the fight for freedom alongside other patriots willing to sacrifice all to save our country.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
New York Post
New York Post

21K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow New York Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Sarah Palin launches legal bid for new defamation trial against New York Times and criticizes judge who presided over first trial for being 'partial and predisposed'

Sarah Palin has launched a legal bid for a new defamation case against The New York Times by attacking the judge who presided over her last trial for being 'partial and predisposed.'. Judge Jed Rakoff threw out Palin's defamation case against the Times after he determined she 'wholly failed' to...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Sarah Palin is running for Congress: Former Alaska governor and one-time VP candidate warns that 'America is at a tipping point' caused by the far-left 'destroying the country'

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced Friday that she's running for a seat in the House of Representatives in order to combat the 'far-left,' which she said is 'destroying the country.'. Palin, 58, has joined a crowded field of nearly 40 candidates looking to fill the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
John Mccain
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before Project Veritas bought it for $40,000 before the election

Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before it was purchased by Project Veritas for $40,000 in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. The New York Times published new details Sunday about Project Veritas' alleged efforts to obtain and authenticate the first daughter's diary - as the conservative group remains under federal investigation over the matter.
The Independent

Sarah Palin outlines congressional run to replace late Don Young: ‘I have nothing to lose’

Sarah Palin has said she is considering a congressional run to fill the seat vacated last week by representative Don Young. The former Alaska governor said on Monday she is ready to throw her hat into the ring as one of the contenders to replace Young, who died on 18 March at the age 88, adding she had “nothing to lose”.Appearing on Newsmax TV’s The Balance, Ms Palin said she would be “humbled and honoured” to fill Young’s seat.“In a heartbeat, I would,” she said, responding to host Eric Bolling’s question about announcing a run. “We’ll see how this process...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaskan#Frontier#Gop#Democrats
Reuters

Despite defeat, Sarah Palin's defamation suit has legs

March 14, 2022 - Sarah Palin's loss in her defamation trial against The New York Times was predictable. The odds were against Palin from the start, and she did nothing to improve her chances by her disengaged testimony during the trial. The case is far from over, however. Contrary to...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Fox News

Palin's House bid comes after meeting with Trump

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin spoke to former President Donald Trump prior to filing paperwork to run for Congress, and Trump encouraged her to do it, two sources familiar with the conversation told Fox News. Palin announced Friday night that she is seeking the House seat being left vacant by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Oregonian

Six seats, 45 candidates, lots of unknowns: Congressional primaries promise intrigue

A retiring D.C. veteran, an intraparty challenger and a brand-new seat add up to a Congressional primary season like none in recent memory in Oregon. Due to 18-term Rep. Peter DeFazio’s retirement and the creation of a new district, Oregon is guaranteed to elect at least two new members to the U.S. House of Representatives this year. That hasn’t happened since 1998.
OREGON STATE
WTOP

Hala Ayala announces bid for newly-configured state Senate seat

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Former Del. Hala Ayala is trying to get back to the General Assembly, setting up a primary showdown with a former colleague. Ayala announced her campaign for...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy