Komets rally falls short in road loss to Walleye

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Toledo took a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on in the third as the Komets fell to the rival Walleye 5-4 on Friday night at the Huntington Center.

Will Graber, who was named the ECHL Player of the Month on Friday, tallied two goals in the second period giving the MVP candidate 25 goals on the season.

The Komets trailed 5-2 heading into the third period, but Zach Pochiro and Anthony Petruzzelli each tallied goals in the last frame to put the pressure on the Walleye

Mario Culina stopped 26-of-31 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host Kalamazoo at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

