FIRST LOOK: Governor’s campaign to release first election ad during KU’s Final Four game

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign is announcing the release a 30-second television ad that Kansans will see for the first time during KU’s Final Four appearance against Villanova on Saturday, April 2.

“ Over the past four years, Governor Kelly has delivered record economic success and put Kansas back on track,” said campaign manager Shelbi Dantic. “Just like Kansans cheering on the Jayhawks during the Final Four, Governor Kelly’s record of working across the aisle to balance the budget, fully fund schools, and cut taxes is a slam dunk.”

Kansas Capitol Bureau received an exclusive first look at the first television ad of the election cycle from the governor’s re-election campaign. She’ll be challenged by Republican front-runner Derek Schmidt, who is currently serving as the state attorney general.

