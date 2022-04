Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna is excited to announce its new food and beverage service provider, in addition to the opening of the golf season. Schultzy's Restaurant Group, LLC will operate Tavern Nine. "We are excited to expand into Owatonna," said owners Owen and Adam Schultz of the Montgomery-based, family-owned business. "We plan to offer Brooktree patrons our most popular menu items with our new Tavern Nine menu."

