ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Voluntary Certified Crop Advisor program a benchmark for agronomy pros

By Ron Meyer
southplattesentinel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany professions require a license to practice including medicine, engineering, and accounting along with others. Agronomists are no different except that their licensing is voluntary. The Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) program is a professional agricultural certification that requires agronomists to pass two comprehensive exams. The CCA program is administered...

www.southplattesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Agronomy Research Technician

Real Farm Research is accepting applications for a Full-time with benefits Agronomy Research Technician. Involves planting, harvesting, plot research, and travel.. Agronomy/Research experience preferred as well as CDL or able to obtain one. This role will provide the highest quality field trial data. This includes supporting local trialing efforts to...
AGRICULTURE
Belgrade News

Publications available on cover crops, dryland cropping

BOZEMAN — Three new bulletins and one MontGuide factsheet about cover crops are now available from Montana State University Extension. Information presented in the free publications is based on research conducted by MSU scientists and students, as well as studies done by scientists in neighboring states and Canadian provinces.
AGRICULTURE
Romesentinel.com

Q & A: Advice on purchasing the best vegetable seeds

Q: Can you suggest a way to buy good vegetable seeds? I can’t afford to get a lot of plants, so I buy seeds. There are several brands at each store, and I don’t know which will grow best for me. I always seem to have low success rates because of disease problems.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Wax-coated sand keeps soil wet longer, improves crop yields in arid regions

Dry, hot regions are difficult places to grow plants because the soil dries out quickly. As a result, farmers in arid and semi-arid regions irrigate their fields with buried networks of irrigation tubing and cover the ground with plastic sheets. But plastic sheets are expensive and create waste. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Agricultural Science & Technology have developed a simple, biodegradable ground cover—wax-coated sand—which keeps soil wet and increases crop yields.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Agriculture Online

USDA closes loopholes on origin of organic dairy livestock

After years of lobbying by organic farmers, the Agriculture Department tightened its rules on how dairy animals — cattle, goats, and sheep — enter organic production, in the name of fairness to farmers and consumers. The new “origin of livestock” rule would end the practice of cycling dairy animals between organic production and feeding on lower-cost, non-organic rations.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Why corn struggles with cover crops

Cover crops are really taking off now, it seems everywhere. And you are doing some research, nationwide actually. Can you just kind of touch on what that's all about?. Yes. So I am doing cover crops and I'm part of this nationwide project that is being funded by USDA NEFA, and it is being led by Chris Reberg-Horton at North Carolina State University and Steven Mirsky, who's part of USDA ARS. And the goal of our research is just to get more cover crops on the landscape because we realize the benefits of those cover crops. And so this is a really big proposal. It has lots of different components and moving parts. But I'm in charge of one part, which is called common experiment two. And basically what we are interested in doing is we are interested in looking at the effect of right termination timing on corn group growth and development, but also on pest management. So that would be insect pests, just beneficial insects, weeds.
AGRICULTURE
Wide Open Eats

The South Anna Butternut Squash Aims to Solve Growing Pains of Southern Farmers

Cucurbita moschata is under attack. Cucubita moschata is also the future. This species includes many squash varieties you're familiar with, even if you don't immediately recognize the name--South Anna butternut squash, acorn, and Seminole pumpkin among them. Native to the Americas, c. moschata and other cucurbits such as melons, cucumbers, and gourds have long been staple crops in the American South. But in an age where seed saving is relegated to hobbyists and retirees, almost all of these seeds are bred and purchased from other locales.
AGRICULTURE
KX News

Sunflower shortage adds to growing list of crop concerns

Parts of our state have been under a drought for going on two years now, and with a lack of rain, melting snow or natural streams, farmers and ranchers are having trouble maintaining their crops. Unfortunately, the drought is just one of the many issues plaguing farmers and ranchers at the moment. While North Dakota […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Cca#Certified Crop Advisors
Quad-Cities Times

GARDEN BRIEFS

Iowans wishing to complete Master Gardener training should register at the county extension office. Participants will complete online coursework, and attend at least 4 in-person training sessions. Applicants have from Feb. 25 to March 25 to apply for the summer session. Training for the summer session begins May 16th. Applications...
GARDENING
Phys.org

Cover crops more effective than insecticides for managing pests, study suggests

Promoting early season plant cover, primarily through the use of cover crops, can be more effective at reducing pest density and crop damage than insecticide applications, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers. In a newly published study, the researchers suggest that the best pest management outcomes may occur...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Prospective Planting Report Shows Less Corn, More Soybeans in Indiana and US

Indiana farmers intend to plant less corn and more soybeans compared to last year, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with USDA NASS’ Indiana Field Office. Warenski projects Indiana’s corn acres at 5.1 million acres, down 6% from last year. He says Hoosier producers intend to plant 5.9 million acres of soybeans, up 4% from a year ago. The winter wheat acreage seeded last fall for harvest in 2022 is estimated at 310,000 acres, down 9% from the crop seeded in 2020. Hay acres intended for dry hay harvest is unchanged from last year at 540,000 acres.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | April 4, 2022

The report today pegged corn planted at 2%, which matches the prior five-year average pace. Spring wheat planted was reported at 3% compared with 2% for the prior five-year average. Oats planted was reported at 25% vs. five-year average of 26%. Winter wheat headed came in at 4% vs. the...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy