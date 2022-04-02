Voluntary Certified Crop Advisor program a benchmark for agronomy pros

Cover crops are really taking off now, it seems everywhere. And you are doing some research, nationwide actually. Can you just kind of touch on what that's all about?. Yes. So I am doing cover crops and I'm part of this nationwide project that is being funded by USDA NEFA, and it is being led by Chris Reberg-Horton at North Carolina State University and Steven Mirsky, who's part of USDA ARS. And the goal of our research is just to get more cover crops on the landscape because we realize the benefits of those cover crops. And so this is a really big proposal. It has lots of different components and moving parts. But I'm in charge of one part, which is called common experiment two. And basically what we are interested in doing is we are interested in looking at the effect of right termination timing on corn group growth and development, but also on pest management. So that would be insect pests, just beneficial insects, weeds.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO