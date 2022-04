Machine Gun Kelly says that rock music "needed a defibrillator" and claims that he played a key role in reviving the genre. In a new interview for the cover of Billboard magazine, the rapper-turned-pop punk star also defends himself against accusations that he's just a cosplay punk, stating, "if I have to be a scapegoat for people’s own insecurities, whatever. I’m more punk rock than you are because at least I’m willing to put my ass on the line."

