100 hurdles

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust dated February 7, 2020, made by Zachariah Levi Husk and Alexis Paige Husk, husband and wife, unto James C. Turner and Scott E. Wilson, Trustees, which Deed of Trust is of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Harrison County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book No. 1415, page 1140, to secure James E. Davis, Jr. the payment of a negotiable Promissory Note dated February 7, 2020, in the principal amount of $45,000.00, and whereas default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the Trustees having been requested in writing to do so by James E. Davis, Jr., the owner and holder of said Promissory Note secured by said Deed of Trust, said Trustees on FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO