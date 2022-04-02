ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, WV

100 hurdles

By Staff photo by Michael Minnich
WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News)...

www.wvnews.com

WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan joins Casey Kay on this week’s Sunday Sit Down. Dolan touches on how much state tournaments mean to the communities that host them, “I ran there Super Six for several years before I came into the office and we felt like it was time to show the state what Wheeling was about.”
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Lincoln scores 2 in top of 7th to survive scare at Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – The Lincoln Cougars haven’t lost a regular season game since 2019, but that was tested as much as it ever has been during that run on Monday. The Liberty Mountaineers took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, but a series of errors allowed the Cougars to score a pair and take the 5-4 victory.
CLARKSBURG, WV
West Union, WV
Sports
City
West Union, WV
WDTV

Morgantown softball falls to the Steubenville, 4-2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown softball took to Mylan Park to host Steubenville Saturday afternoon. A strong top of the third for the Big Red put them up 4-0, nad while the Mohigans were able to get two runs on the board, it wasn’t enough to pull them ahead.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Times-Reporter

Hulit named MEC Female Track Athlete of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After leading the West Liberty University women’s team to victory in Saturday’s Tim Weaver Track & Field Invitational at the West Family Athletic Complex, Hilltopper veteran and Malvern High School graduate Kelsi Hulit has been honored as the Mountain East Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week.
MALVERN, OH
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Wyoming East topples Liberty; Westside loses heartbreaker to Mingo Central

Wyoming East 15, Liberty 1 (5 Innings) Glen Daniel – Wyoming East pounded out 10 hits, beating Liberty 15-1 Friday evening in Glen Daniel. Jacob Howard led the way for the Warriors, going 2 for 3 at the plate and driving in three runs while Tanner Whitten drove in two runs. Five different players collected a hit for Liberty with Clayton Williams driving in the Raiders’ only run of the day.
GLEN DANIEL, WV
#Wv News
WBOY

WVU completes Mountaineer Classic

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team hosted the annual Mountaineer Classic on April 1-2 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park. “We had a solid day out at the track today,” coach Sean Cleary said. West Virginia earned four individual...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Neva Ruth Green

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Neva Ruth Green, 88, of Lumberport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born November 21, 1933, in Nestorville, a daughter of the late Arlie and Ruby Righman Freeman. On April 8,...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Kenneth Lee Ashcraft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Kenneth Lee Ashcraft, 95 years of age, of Corbin Branch Ro…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Errors doom Wyoming East at Chapmanville

Chapmanville – Wyoming East outhit Chapmanville 11-6 Friday but committed four errors, falling 4-2 to the Tigers on the road. Olivia Hylton continued her torrid stretch at the plate, hitting her second home run of the week and fourth of the season in the loss for the Lady Warriors while Kayley Bane, Andrea Laxton and Savannah Brehm all notched multiple hits in the loss.
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
lootpress.com

Delegate Presents Grant to Moundsville Girls Softball Association

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields. Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

WV Baltimore MD/Washington DC Zone Forecast

————— 564 FPUS51 KLWX 040834. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. .REST OF THE OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the. upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance. of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNews

April 1, 2022

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust dated February 7, 2020, made by Zachariah Levi Husk and Alexis Paige Husk, husband and wife, unto James C. Turner and Scott E. Wilson, Trustees, which Deed of Trust is of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Harrison County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book No. 1415, page 1140, to secure James E. Davis, Jr. the payment of a negotiable Promissory Note dated February 7, 2020, in the principal amount of $45,000.00, and whereas default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the Trustees having been requested in writing to do so by James E. Davis, Jr., the owner and holder of said Promissory Note secured by said Deed of Trust, said Trustees on FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

