SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Before the Marshall Fire, Paul Williamson would use nearby landmarks to help friends find his Superior home. (credit: CBS) “The first thing I saw was the museum. When I saw that was in the ground, I said this is not good,” he said Now it’s the for sale sign, on the corner of one of the only dirt lots in the burn area. “I’ve decided already been there, done that, why don’t I do something new,” Williamson said about rebuilding his home. But that wasn’t his initial thought. The sustainable home he lost, he designed and built, a bucket list project he accomplished...

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO