SFMOMA is gearing up for some special event programming in April! On the same weekend as the long-awaited Soapbox Derby , they will also host their beloved Art Bash event on Friday, April 8. The Art Bash includes 3 phases, for which guests can reserve different times: A 6pm dinner and live auction, an 8pm party, and a 10pm late-night party. This annual fundraiser will benefit a variety of events and programming at the museum including free admission days and partnerships with local schools.

VISUAL ART ・ 20 DAYS AGO