Fire destroys home in Springboro

A busy night for emergency crews in Crawford County on Friday night as they responded to calls for a house fully engulfed in flames.

This happened around 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.

According to authorities at the location, it is still an active scene and they continued to put out parts of the fire.

Authorities cannot confirm at this time if anyone was inside the house when the fire started. However, the coroner was called in to sift through the debris.

One person on scene who lived by the house said he heard several explosions when the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stick with YourErie.com and the YourErie2Go App for the very latest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.