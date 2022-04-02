ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, PA

Fire destroys home in Springboro

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZC7N_0ex8dqQQ00

A busy night for emergency crews in Crawford County on Friday night as they responded to calls for a house fully engulfed in flames.

This happened around 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro.

According to authorities at the location, it is still an active scene and they continued to put out parts of the fire.

Union City community and Red Cross assisting family amid tragedy

Authorities cannot confirm at this time if anyone was inside the house when the fire started. However, the coroner was called in to sift through the debris.

One person on scene who lived by the house said he heard several explosions when the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stick with YourErie.com and the YourErie2Go App for the very latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

YourErie
YourErie

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
explore venango

House Destroyed by Fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin residence was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to 79 Buffalo Street in the City of Franklin at 12:49 a.m. Upon the arrival of the first unit at 12:54 a.m., there was significant fire coming from...
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Union City, PA
Accidents
City
Union City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Crawford County, PA
Sports
City
Springboro, PA
Union City, PA
Sports
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Crawford County, PA
Accidents
Union City, PA
Crime & Safety
WKBN

Co-owner of Erie Sports Center killed in tragic accident

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. VanDeventer and Bingham […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Ask Public for Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are attempting to identify a suspect in a Forest County burglary. The burglary occurred on an undisclosed date at a cabin located on Nebraska Road, Green Township. The victim discovered pry marks on the front and back doors of the...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Accident#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WFMJ.com

One dead, one injured after gunfire at South Ave. gas station leads to crash

One male is dead and a female is injured after a crash that occurred on Gibson Street in Youngstown after gunfire was reported at a gas station on South Avenue. Police say they heard gunfire coming from a South Avenue gas station Tuesday evening and tell us they observed a black SUV fleeing the scene at a high speed and entered a brief chase.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Oil City Man’s Bank Account “Drained” by Scammer

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say an Oil City man recently fell victim to a scammer who posed as a representative of a local bank. The investigation was initiated on March 6 around 4:08 p.m. when Franklin-based State Police received a report of identify theft and fraud.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy