ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Serious injury collision involving a pedestrian near Grant and I-10

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RB38l_0ex8clR400

The Tucson Police Department responded to a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian on Friday, April 1, 2022.

According to TPD, the incident happend near the intersection of Grant and Frontage roads.

The pedestrian is an adult male who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle remains on scene and an investigation is active.

Both east and westbound lanes of travel have been shut down.

TPD entourage driver to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , and Twitter .

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday, March 16, in a crash near the intersection of Grant and Stone in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said impairment may have been a factor in the accident, which happened around 9:45 p.m. The pedestrian has not been...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Wild horses in eastern Arizona to be rounded up for auction

Vigil held in Phoenix to honor passenger killed in drunk driving crash. Family and friends came together Tuesday evening to honor a 23-year-old man killed in a drunk driving crash on Mar. 15, 2021. As Arizona flu cases slightly increase, the season is far below average. Updated: 1 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Amy L. Young

As Florence, AZ prison closes, we look at The Trunk Murderess, one of its most infamous residents

Governor Doug Ducey announced the closure of Arizona State Prison Complex—Florence in his 2020 State of the State address. More recently, it was decided that 2,000 inmates would move to a privately-owned prison in Eloy. The prison’s famous past inmates were surely not part of that conversation, but as this shift takes place, it seems timely to focus on one of them: Winnie Ruth Judd, aka The Trunk Murderess.
FLORENCE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Accident#Tpd#Kgun 9#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new omicron variant is being closely watched here and abroad after seemingly causing a spike in cases in several European countries including Germany, Switzerland and the UK. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s also responsible for 25% of the new cases...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Thousands of pills, drugs and money found in Avondale home

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a large amount of money and drugs were seized from a home Thursday. Officials say a search warrant was executed at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 17, resulting in the notable seizure. More than two pounds of methamphetamines,...
AVONDALE, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy