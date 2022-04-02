ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Detectives identify suspect who shot woman through motel door, considered armed and dangerous

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth is believed to be armed and...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a Twin Lake man wanted for an outstanding warrant. According to authorities, Ryan Neil Lummen is wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder in connection with a targeted incident March 16. He was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas and police consider him armed and dangerous.
TWIN LAKE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous#Police#Motel#9 1 1
Daily Mail

Alaskan woman in isolated village was found strangled 13 HOURS after she called 911 saying her boyfriend had 'gone crazy on her' and threatened to kill her: Police couldn't respond right away due to weather

The body of an Alaska woman strangled by her boyfriend was found 13 hours after she called 911 pleading for help in bad weather that prevented police from reaching her remote village, authorities said. Marie Unok, 37, was found dead by State Troopers around 2pm Thursday at her home in...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Person shot at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple police units were called to the scene of a shooting at Jackson motel off Highway 80. Officers began arriving at the Holiday Motel around 3 a.m. Friday. The motel is near Valley Street. JPD spokesman Sam Brown says someone was shot, but did not provide...
JACKSON, MS
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect identified in killing of woman, 37, in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police say a suspect has been identified in the killing a 37-year-old woman who was found dead in the driveway of local condo complex Sunday night. Around 9:25 p.m., Meriden police said they were dispatched to the Atrium condominium and apartment complex on East Main Street, after “numerous calls” reported possible gunfire.
MERIDEN, CT
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify Man Shot and Killed at Branford Motel

Police Monday released the identity of a man killed at the Branford Motel last week. They say 39-year-old Lamar Woodhouse, of New Haven, was shot and died at the motel at 470 East Main Street early Thursday morning. Detectives worked with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to positively...
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy