ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Drivers are seeing lower gas prices at the pump

By Matt Witkos
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUCTG_0ex8caj500

Michigan is seeing a drop in gas prices. We're seven cents down from last week's average. Some areas are even seeing prices below the four-dollar mark.

Experts say the president's release from reserves will keep oil down this weekend and next week, which is good for lowering gas prices.

GasBuddy says this strategic release is only a partial solution.

"Gas prices across Grand Rapids and in West Michigan have been in decline now for the last couple of weeks, which has been nice, but it's been a slow decline," GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan told FOX 17.

Heading to the pump is almost a waiting game, and we're all hoping to see lower prices.

"I think gas prices will probably remain elevated until there's some sort of concrete resolution between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

DeHaan says Russia was producing 10 million barrels of oil daily for the available market, a fraction of the one million America is now adding daily from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The White House says they plan to tap the SPR for the next six months.

RELATED: High gas prices impacting shipping costs for FedEx, UPS

"It has been a tool that the U.S. has used during times of disruption, from hurricanes to geopolitical tensions, as we're seeing now between Russia and Ukraine," DeHaan said.

According to GasBuddy, Michigan is ranked 24th least expensive regarding gas prices.

Drivers remember watching how fast the prices went up a month ago.

Now we're watching how long it's taking them to go down. DeHaan says there's a reason behind why this happens.

"There is a lag time about two to three days, in some cases. And yes, prices do generally go up faster than they come down. Although I think a lot of the reason for that is that there is a two- to three-day lag before stations can effectively pass along the cost. And that's why prices then come down a little bit slower is because stations are trying to recoup what they lost because they had to wait two to three days to effectively raise prices," he added.

Many are hoping the trend can continue through the summer months. It's a big time of the year for trips, whether it's on the road or up in the skies.

DeHaan says tapping the SPR will only provide temporary relief at the pumps.

"I think the only long-term substitute would be an increase in oil production, whether that's a resolution in the Russia-Ukraine situation or if U.S. oil production can be boosted quickly," DeHaan said.

DeHaan says if the U.S. continues to use one million barrels from the SPR for the next six months, our reserves will be the lowest they've been since 1984.

READ MORE: Looking for ways to save on gas? Avoid gas cards, experts say

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Traffic
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Down#U S Oil Production#West Michigan#Petroleum Analysis#The White House#Spr
moneytalksnews.com

8 States Where Gas Is $5 a Gallon — or Soon May Be

Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
TRAFFIC
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
FOXBusiness

Average gas prices could fall under $4 in coming weeks, expert says

The possibility that the national average of regular gasoline falls under $4 per gallon in the coming weeks is growing stronger, according to an industry expert. Although it's nearly "impossible to tell what will happen," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business that the "odds are rising, however, that we're heading back under $4" per gallon for the national average.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CNET

Gas Prices: States Take Action to Bring Down Costs at the Pump

Gas prices in the US continue to drop slowly from last week's record highs -- the average price of a gallon of gas Sunday was $4.26, down about 7 cents from last weekend, per AAA. California continues to lead the nation at a whopping $5.85 per gallon, with average gas prices in several counties jumping above the $6 mark.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Atlantic City Press

Why gas prices soar and Biden won’t help, by Katie Tubb

When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy