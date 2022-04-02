ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What you need to know about cannabis regulations in New Mexico

By Brianna Perez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctK22_0ex8cYuV00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– As new recreational consumers make their way to dispensaries in New Mexico, here is what you need to know.

ABC-7 spoke with the Deputy Superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, Victor Reyes, who said it’s important to consume cannabis responsibly.

Once arriving at a dispensary, you will need to have a valid state-issued government license that indicates you are at least 21 years of age.

Reyes said individuals across state borders can purchase from the dispensaries, but he cautions people not to cross cannabis across state lines.

He said at this time, they have not issued any consumption site licenses, and the only place it can be consumed is at private residences.

If you are caught consuming cannabis in public areas, you can face a fine of up to $50, according to Reyes.

He cautions consumers with cannabis to be aware of going to national parks or anywhere with federal oversight because you can face federal penalties.

Recreational users can buy up to the legal possession limit at one time.

That’s 2 ounces of cannabis, 16 g of concentrate and 800 mg of edibles.

“Anything above this amount needs to be stored in a private residence and out of public view,” said Reyes.

“We all need to use our best judgment when consuming recreational cannabis and we need to consume this responsibly,” said Reyes.

The post What you need to know about cannabis regulations in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
thefreshtoast.com

Which States Have Medical Marijuana In 2022?

Your essential guide to which states have legalized marijuana, and how to proceed when buying weed there. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Now that the stigma surrounding cannabis is lifting, more and more people realize that medical marijuana can help enhance the quality...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

This Are The Top Medical Cannabis Strains

The year 2020 was a year of change around the world, with constant news about climate crises and repeated waves of different covid-19 variants; in the meantime, silently and consistently, with a lot of determination, an industry has developed. This industry provides hundreds of tons of top-quality product, the most diverse product the human global consumer culture has ever met: Medical Cannabis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheStreet

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

After decades of being lumped in with harder drugs, cannabis has had a rocky path to the mainstream, due in part to its designation as a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This designation means the drug has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Need To Know#What You Need
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
The Oregonian

Fentanyl poisoning: What you need to know

Doctors use the powerful synthetic opioid to treat patients with chronic severe pain or extreme pain following surgery. It’s a schedule II controlled substance that is 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. Illicit fentanyl has now overtaken the illegal drug market, sold on the...
HEALTH
KFOX 14

Recreational marijuana now legal in New Mexico; rules you must follow

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — As recreational marijuana becomes legal in New Mexico, some dispensaries are opening up just across the Texas-New Mexico state line. There are some rules that come along with recreational cannabis. It is important to remember that while use and sale of it is legal in...
ANTHONY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Governor Lujan Grisham visits cannabis shop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited Everest Cannabis Company in Albuquerque Friday saying she was excited for New Mexicans to be able to buy recreational marijuana. “I’m excited, this is what New Mexicans said they wanted. They said they wanted it long before was I running,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
L.A. Weekly

These Delta-8 Products May Be The Future of Cannabis Use

The cannabis plant has been (and continues to be) one of the most controversial topics in the world. Many people swear by it as a means of relaxation, anxiety reduction, and natural pain reliever. In 2021, there were as many as 200 million users enjoying cannabis for both recreational and medicinal purposes. Its once dark reputation seems to have fallen away drastically and more people are recognizing the cannabis plant as a viable means of recreation, with many purported health benefits as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy