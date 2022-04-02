ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Mathew Barzal, Seymon Varlamov lead Islanders past Rangers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d3DE_0ex8cKnZ00

Mathew Barzal collected a goal and an assist, Seymon Varlamov made 27 saves and the visiting New York Islanders scored early in each period in a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers Friday night.

Barzal scored for the second straight after going without a goal in 15 straight games. His 14th goal of the season 2:47 into the third also marked his 300th career point.

Barzal helped the Islanders (31-27-9, 71 points) beat the Rangers for the second time in two weeks and get their third straight win overall.

Varlamov made seven saves in the first period, 12 in the second and eight in the third. He recorded his second shutout of the season and 36th of his career.

Varlamov also posted his fifth career shutout against the Rangers and fourth straight at Madison Square Garden.

Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who improved to 11-4-1 in their past 16 games.

Igor Shesterkin finished with 15 saves as the Rangers (44-20-5, 93 points) saw a four-game winning streak halted and dropped to 8-3-0 in their past 11 games. New York also remained five points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division and one ahead of the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins

Cizikas opened the scoring 2:40 into the game by converting an easy tap-in from the right side of the crease. He got his ninth goal after getting a cross-ice pass from defenseman Ryan Pulock, who intercepted an errant clearing attempt by Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere.

After getting five shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, the Islanders struck again 4:48 into the second when Martin finished off a 3-on-2 with Barzal.

After Adam Pelech poked the puck away from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the defensive zone, Ross Johnston sped through the neutral zone and found Barzal, who slid the puck across the slot for Martin, who lifted a wrist shot from the right circle over Shesterkin’s stick.

Barzal got his milestone by lifting a backhander from close range over Shesterkin after getting a cross-ice pass from Oliver Wahlstrom, who gained possession shortly after New York defenseman Braden Schneider fell down and lost the puck in the neutral zone.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Rick Jeanneret Video Brings Sabres Fans to Tears [WATCH]

I have memories of being a kid and playing street hockey with friends in front of my house. We would play for hours. Even in the heat of June, July, August. We would play from noon to 8 pm at night. One thing we always did after a great goal...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Exploring the Rangers’ Potential 2022 First-Round Playoff Opponents

The New York Rangers are in the mix for one of the top three spots in the Metropolitan Division and have been in the middle of a close race with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals. The Rangers will match up in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs against either the Hurricanes, Penguins, or Capitals.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Pelech
Person
Casey Cizikas
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Ross Johnston
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings thumped by Ottawa Senators, 5-2, as Dylan Larkin's foe nets hat trick

The Detroit Red Wings faced a young goaltender making his NHL debut, had half a minute with two extra skaters, and still spent the night chasing their opponent. The Wings had to swallow a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, going winless for the fifth straight game. "Fire Blashill" chants broke out near the end of the night, after the Senators scored their final goal.
NHL
Reuters

Sabres extend point streak with win over Predators

Victor Olofsson’s power-play goal in the second period gave the Buffalo Sabres a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 4-3 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators on Friday. At 14:25 of the second frame, Olofsson broke a 3-3 deadlock. The forward blasted a one-timer from the right circle...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Metropolitan Division
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back in win column at Boston

BLUE JACKETS (32-31-5) at BRUINS (42-20-5) The hope for the Blue Jackets going into Thursday night's game was that Columbus would be able to build on the strong third period the team played Tuesday and parlay that into a good start and a win in the return trip to Long Island.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Rangers

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (21-36-11) are in Manhattan on Sunday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (44-20-5) at Madison Square Garden. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third of four meetings this season between the Metro Division teams; the...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy