The Houston Texans are in the midst of a rebuild, having offloaded some key players during the offseason. The next man up to be shipped out of Houston has been rumored to be wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Recent reports suggest that multiple teams are interested in acquiring Cooks from the Texans, but their interest may wane when they hear the reported asking price for the speedy wide receiver. Per Mike Fisher, Texans GM Nick Caserio is reportedly hoping to get a second-round pick in exchange for Cooks, a lofty asking price for the 28-year-old.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO