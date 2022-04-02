ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Resigns From The Academy, Calls His Actions "Shocking" & "Inexcusable"

By Erika Marie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oscars elite has yet to reveal the disciplinary action against Will Smith, but the actor has come forward with an announcement. We haven't even made it one full week since Smith walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him across the face at the 94th Academy Awards, but the world...

Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Will Smith
Chris Rock
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
Primetimer

Chris Rock has been mocking Jada Pinkett Smith for 25 years

The Daily Beast has unearthed a clip from an October 1997 episode of HBO's The Chris Rock Show -- two months after G.I. Jane was released and two months before Will Smith married Jada Pinkett -- in which he made a joke at her expense while discussing the Million Women March. “You know, at the Million Women March, there were moving speeches from people like Maxine Waters, Winnie Mandela, and here are some inspirational words from the lovely Jada Pinkett," Rock joked. Rock proceeds to cut to a clip of a young Jada Pinkett at the march, with a fake Jada yelling “Burn motherf*cker, burn!” So Rock's joke at Sunday's Oscars wasn't the first or second time he mocked her. As previously pointed out, he roasted her in his 2016 Oscars monologue.
Variety

Richard Williams Speaks Out on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘We Don’t Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone Else’

Click here to read the full article. Richard Williams has weighed in on Will Smith’s controversial actions at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, when the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the ceremony. Shortly after the altercation, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the tennis coach father to Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.” “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams told NBC News, via his son Chavoita LeSane. “But we don’t condone anyone...
Popculture

LAPD Gives Statement on Will Smith, Chris Rock Altercation at the Oscars

Chris Rock has officially "declined to file a police report" after an altercation with Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the comedian's decision to Variety after Smith took to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Rock after the presenter's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Primetimer

Academy "condemns" Will Smith's Oscar slap, but was reportedly too shocked to take action on Sunday

The Academy announced it is opening a formal review into Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," The Academy said in a statement. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.” But why wasn't any action taken during the ceremony? Variety reports that members of the Academy were in shock. "It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that many attendees were dumfounded by the act, unsure if it was a bit between the two famous men or an intentional attack," reports Variety's Matt Donnelly, adding: "The Academy is a nonprofit organization ruled by bylaws, and sources say there appear to be no provisions addressing open-hand smacking across the face on the live show. Escorting Smith out of the ceremony was discussed, the source said, though by the time any substantive scenarios were imagined, he had already been called up to the podium to accept an Oscar for his turn in King Richard. The show ended shortly thereafter, as a joyous atmosphere turned sour." Donnelly also reports that producers worried about the "optics" of having security remove a beloved star. Donnelly adds that Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair was, according to a source, "off the cuff, and not included in the script fed to him on teleprompters." As The New York Times points out, a five-page document on standards of conduct that accompanied today's statement spells out behavior the organization deems unacceptable. It prohibits “physical contact that is uninvited and, in the situation, inappropriate and unwelcome, or coercive sexual attention.” Also not allowed is “intimidation, stalking, abusive or threatening behavior, or bullying.” The Times' Nicole Sperling, Matt Stevens and Julia Jacobs report that "there were serious discussions about removing Mr. Smith from the theater, according to two industry officials with knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations. But time was short, because the best actor award, which Mr. Smith was heavily favored to win, was fast approaching, one noted — and stakeholders had varying opinions on how to proceed. There was also concern about further disrupting the live broadcast." Meanwhile, CNN's Chloe Melas reports there was a "heated" and "divided" meeting between members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences this morning. "The dozen members who met on their own volition and are being described as influential and recognizable members of the Academy, including actors and directors. The group does not have any disciplinary power, but they are considered high profile enough that the Board of Governor's for the Academy could be influenced in any response they may have," reports Melas. "Some people on the call said the Academy mishandled the incident with its initial tweet. Others feel that the situation was handled properly and no further steps should be taken."
