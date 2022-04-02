ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Spring training roundup: Mike Trout bats leadoff as Angels nip Reds

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Mike Trout had a hit in three at-bats during a rare turn as a leadoff hitter and the Los Angeles Angels pulled off a 7-6 victory Friday over the Cincinnati Reds at Tempe, Ariz.

Expected Angels leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani instead batted second and delivered a triple with a run scored. The Angels won the game in the bottom of the ninth on a ground-ball RBI single from Ryan Aguilar.

Brandon Marsh had a home run for the Angels, while Aramis Garcia hit two home runs for the Reds and Brandon Drury added a two-run shot for Cincinnati.

Cardinals 7, Mets 2

Luken Baker hit a home run and Cory Spangenberg had three hits as St. Louis defeated New York at Jupiter, Fla. Wyatt Young had two of the Mets’ seven hits and drove in both runs for New York.

Rays 9, Red Sox 3

Ryan Yarbrough gave up one run on two hits over 4 2/3 innings and Tampa Bay used a six-run third inning to roll to the victory over Boston at Port Charlotte, Fla. Red Sox veteran starter Rich Hill was crushed for nine runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Pirates 6, Blue Jays 6

Tsung-Che Cheng hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Pittsburgh to pull out a tie against Toronto at Bradenton, Fla. Gosuke Katoh had three hits for the Blue Jays.

Orioles 3, Phillies 2

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run and Jorge Mateo added a solo shot as Baltimore defeated Philadelphia at Sarasota, Fla. Alec Bohm had two hits, including a home run, for the Phillies.

Twins 8, Braves 7

Byron Buxton hit two home runs, while Ryan Jeffers and Carlos Correa also went deep as Minnesota used a six-run fourth inning to top Atlanta at Fort Myers, Fla. Travis d’Arnaud, Alex Dickerson and Pat Valaika each hit home runs for the Braves.

Astros 2, Marlins 1

Jose Altuve hit a home run and Jeremy Pena had an RBI double as Houston defeated Florida at West Palm Beach, Fla. Six Astros pitchers struck out 10 batters. Erik Gonzalez had an RBI single for the Marlins.

Yankees 6, Tigers 2

Kyle Higashioka hit a home run, while Anthony Rizzo had two hits, including a two-run single, as New York defeated Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. Miguel Cabrera had two of the Tigers’ four hits, including a home run.

Giants 7, Rangers 7

Wilmer Flores hit a home run and Austin Dean went deep in the bottom of the ninth to help San Francisco earn a tie with Texas at Scottsdale, Ariz. J.P. Martinez hit a three-run home run for the Rangers.

A’s 12, White Sox 4

Kevin Smith, Sheldon Neuse, Denzel Clark and Billy McKinney all hit home runs as Oakland cruised to the victory over Chicago at Glendale, Ariz. Jose Abreu had three hits for the White Sox.

Diamondbacks 6, Cubs (SS) 0

Christian Walker, Pavin Smith and Drew Ellis all hit home runs in a four-batter stretch of the fourth inning and Arizona cruised to the victory over Chicago at Scottsdale, Ariz. Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks gave up five runs over 4 1/3 innings, including four home runs.

Brewers 5, Cubs (SS) 3

Rowdy Tellez and Pedro Severino each hit home runs and Milwaukee earned the victory over Chicago at Phoenix. Alexander Canario hit a ninth-inning home run for the Cubs, who scored their other two runs on an error and a groundout.

–Field Level Media

