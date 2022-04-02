UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found safe
UPDATE: 4/2/22 11:57 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The silver alert has been cancelled as 75-year-old Dennis Dau was found safe.
No further information is available at this time.Utah mill turned radioactive waste dump
ORIGINAL POST: 4/1/22 8:01 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A silver alert has been activated for a missing at-risk 75-year-old man Friday evening.
Dennis Dau, 75, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at 1528 S 1200 W in Salt Lake City. Police say Dau has dementia and walked away from his home.Utah woman wins autographed Post Malone guitar
Dau is described as a caucasian man. He is 5’10, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes.
If you have any information on Dau’s current location, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-59085.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 1