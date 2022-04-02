UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: 4/2/22 11:57 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The silver alert has been cancelled as 75-year-old Dennis Dau was found safe.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST: 4/1/22 8:01 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A silver alert has been activated for a missing at-risk 75-year-old man Friday evening.

Dennis Dau, 75, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at 1528 S 1200 W in Salt Lake City. Police say Dau has dementia and walked away from his home.

Dau is described as a caucasian man. He is 5’10, weighs 200 pounds, and has blue eyes.

If you have any information on Dau’s current location, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-59085.

