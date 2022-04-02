ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Start of Ramadan: Fresno Muslim community prepares for their most important month of the year

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHrXQ_0ex8af4I00

The beginning of Ramadan marks the holiest month of the year for Muslims around the world.

In the Central Valley, over 50,000 Muslims will be participating. About half are in Fresno.

Weekly prayer takes place every Friday at the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.

This week, it's a special one because it's the Friday before Ramadan.

"1.8 billion Muslims around the world commemorate this month as a month of fasting, charity, community and personal empowerment and reflection," says executive director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, Reza Nekumanesh.

For one Fresno native and member of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, Hibba Munji, this month is more than the physical aspect of fasting from dawn to dusk.

It serves as a reminder of her faith and the person she aims to be year-round.

"It is to really put aside the Dunya, the life of the worldly things that matter, like the pleasures of things that don't mean as much as family and taking care of one another and your relationship with God," says Hibba.

For the next 30 days, Reza Nekumanesh will lead the study of the Holy Quran.

"Which is our Holy text and then on seven nights, we will be hosting iftars here with the community to be able to celebrate our religion," he explains.

Reza invites anyone who wants to meet the local Muslim community to join them for their fast break celebrations at the cultural center in Northeast Fresno.

That includes the big one, Eid, a festival to mark the end of Ramadan.

"The nice thing about our religion is that we have so many values that are so similar to other religions," says Hibba.

Each year, the start of Ramadan falls back eleven days, so the dates change as Muslims patiently await the Crescent Moon.

Depending on when the new moon is sighted, Ramadan will begin sometime this weekend.

Details for events at the Islamic Center of Fresno can be found on their website .

Comments / 0

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley

44K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Community mourns loss of beloved Fresno LGBTQ+ activist

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The LGBTQ+ community in Fresno lost an icon this week. Jeffery Robinson paved the way for the pride parade in the Tower District. He also pioneered programs and safe spaces for those in search of support. On Saturday, his loved ones gathered to grieve and honor the ‘gay mayor of Fresno.’  “It hurt. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Hospice home celebrates 35 years of service in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — Hinds Hospice celebrated its 35 anniversary on Wednesday with a ceremony that spotlighted its patients, families, staff, volunteers, and community supporters in Fresno. The ‘Journey of the Home” celebrated how the hospice came to be and what it is now. The care was started in...
FRESNO, CA
Austin 360

In Ramadan, we feed our community with acts of goodness

This divine imperative from the Quran still echoes centuries after it was revealed to Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him). It links the Abrahamic tradition from the lines of Ishmael and Isaac with the call to good works to truly express gratitude. Are we up to the call as Austinites...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Whatever happened to Fresno’s aquarium?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Often promised but not yet delivered, the plan to build an aquarium in Fresno has been a dream in the mind of Tom Lang for over 20 years. Tom is the executive director of the Aquarius Aquarium Institute, the non-profit whose mission it is to build an aquarium in Fresno. The […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fasting#Fresno Muslim#Muslims#Eid
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s controversial encampment ordinance to go into effect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A controversial ordinance goes into effect on Thursday in the City of Fresno. Beginning March 31st, anyone who enters a buffer zone during a homeless encampment clean-up could face a $250 fine and misdemeanor charges. The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the city, arguing it goes against everyone’s rights. Critics say the […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KMPH.com

Homeowners in NW Fresno still waiting to get their community mailbox fixed

A Fox 26 news viewer says his community mailbox in northwest Fresno was vandalized in January and it's still out of service. The mailbox on Teilman Avenue in northwest Fresno has looked the same since January. Christopher Chavez is one of twelve homeowners in the neighborhood rely on the box to get their mail.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy