ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Dylan DeLucia Dazzles in Ole Miss' 2-1 Win Over Kentucky

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ay7i4_0ex8ZrW900

The Rebels found some length from a starting arm on Friday night and rode it to a 2-1 road win.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- In his first start in an Ole Miss uniform, Dylan DeLucia impressed on Friday night as he helped lead Ole Miss to a 2-1 road win over Kentucky.

No. 10 Ole Miss (18-7, 3-4 SEC) struggled for most of the night at the plate, and when DeLucia exited the game with one out in the seventh inning, it had just amassed one unearned run on the Wildcats. Despite this lackluster night offensively, DeLucia combined with John Gaddis and Brandon Johnson in relief kept Kentucky at bay in the later innings.

In all, DeLucia struck out five batters and allowed one unearned run in his start.

"It was really what we were hoping for," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said of DeLucia. "When you looked at film, we felt like the best matchup for Kentucky on a Friday night was someone who could mix pitches and throw the ball on both sides of the plate. I thought he was terrific."

Dylan DeLucia

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

DeLucia had worked out of the bullpen all season leading up to Friday night, but Bianco felt that his arm could provide some length for the Rebels to open this series.

"I just wanted to make sure he got some outs and got some zeroes on the board," Bianco said, "and he certainly did more than that."

DeLucia did not find out he was starting until Bianco told him on the flight on Thursday, but he stepped into the role without feeling a lot of weight on his shoulders.

"We finally figured out my changeup in our bullpen on Wednesday," DeLucia said, "and we just tried to keep them off balance. It's not pressure. It's just playing a game, at the end of the day. We want to win, and that's what we're here to do, but this was an all-team effort today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgcV7_0ex8ZrW900

T.J. McCants

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

The Rebels' offense only put up five hits on Friday night, the biggest of which came in the top of the ninth inning on a T.J. McCants triple and a two-out single from Hayden Leatherwood that drove him home. Bianco spoke to some of the offensive struggles after the game.

"Obviously it wasn't a good night for us," Bianco said. "They threw the ball into the strike zone and didn't give us free baserunners. It seemed like we had trouble catching up to the fastball, and we swung through more breaking balls than we normally do."

Ole Miss will start freshman Hunter Elliott on the mound tomorrow against Kentucky, and that game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start on SEC Network+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tadX_0ex8ZrW900

Hayden Leatherwood

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Grove Report
The Grove Report

1K+

Followers

680

Posts

249K+

Views

Follow The Grove Report and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WBIR

No. 1 Tennessee baseball beats No. 9 Vanderbilt 6-2 in bizarre game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball took care of Vanderbilt 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night in Nashville. It didn't take long for tensions to run high in this game between the top-ranked Vols and ninth-ranked Commodores. In the top of the first, right...
NASHVILLE, TN
WGNO

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss had won every SEC series in Oxford since 2018 – Arkansas snapped the streak

Ole Miss hadn’t lost a home SEC series in Oxford since 2018. Entering Sunday’s finale with Arkansas, the Rebels were seeking to extend the streak. Nope. The 10th-ranked Razorbacks beat the Rebels, 8-0, to take two out of three from Ole Miss on the road with a Sunday. Arkansas (24-7, 6-3 in SEC) scored five runs in the fifth inning to break things open. Centerfielder KB Sides hit a two-run home run in the inning and Danielle Gibson followed later in the inning with a three-run homer to provide all the runs the Hogs would need. On the other side, Mary Haff gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out eight in the seven-inning game. Arkansas is unbeaten in all three SEC series so far this season. The Hogs travel to Central Arkansas for a one-off game Tuesday before coming back to Bogle Park on Friday for a three-game set against No. 16 Auburn.
OXFORD, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU baseball drops the series to Auburn after Game 3 loss

Both LSU and Auburn entered Saturday’s Game 3 matchup with a lot on the line as the winner would take the series 2-1. In an all-Tiger matchup, who would prevail?. LSU started the day in their *Saturday* best gold unis and with Samuel Dutton on the mound. However, that wasn’t enough to take home a series win as AU clinched it with a 6-4 win in the rubber match.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Mississippi State: How to watch, stream, listen to Game 2 on Saturday

The nation’s No. 2 team in the country had little trouble with the defending national champions in the series opener. Mississippi State will seek to tie its series with Arkansas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Connor Noland worked seven innings, striking out six Bulldogs hitters and Jalen Battles knocked two home runs in the Diamond Hogs 8-1 win on Friday. Friday’s win boasts well for the Diamond Hogs as the last time Arkansas and Mississippi State met and one team didn’t sweep the other was in 2015. Ever since that year, the Razorbacks have swept the series in odd-numbered years and the...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
WKYT 27

Harrison’s seventh-inning hit sweeps No. 20 LSU in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – Meeko Harrison had her biggest moment as a Kentucky Wildcat on Sunday afternoon, recording a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give Kentucky its first lead of the day as No. 8 Kentucky eked out a 5-3 win over No. 20 LSU to sweep the Tigers in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2016.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
680
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy