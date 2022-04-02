ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Capital Rundown: Postal banking to serve low-income Americans

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjFOI_0ex8ZBsz00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The U.S. Post Office offered some basic banking services for nearly 50 years during the 20th Century.

Now, some U.S. lawmakers want to bring that system back. New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand would like to re-establish postal banking to serve low-income and rural Americans. Supporters say this could bolster the Post Office, and provide banking to people who don’t currently have access.

The Post Office would offer savings, checking accounts, debit cards, and low-fee ATMs.

“The U.S. Postal Service has the real estate, the workforce, and the know-how to meet this need,” Senator Gillibrand said. “It will provide a much-needed source of revenue for the U.S postal service.

Critics say the idea needs to be updated.

“We have to look at banking too,” said West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito. “The nature of banking has changed. I mean, we’re doing things on our phones that we never thought we could do.”

Sen. Gillibrand says 46 million Americans have banking systems that do not meet their financial needs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

theladywolfbane
2d ago

That's a real bad idea! The government involved in your banking? The USPS can't manage their own finances, why involve them in yours?

Reply(1)
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
WLNS
WLNS

11K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WLNS and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Government
State
West Virginia State
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Banking Services#Us Postal Service#Rural Americans#The U S Post Office#The Post Office#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
Fox News

CNBC host to Buttigieg on national debt: 'No one' with credit card bills 'thinks the answer is to spend more'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., claims that government spending would reduce the national debt and that it was not inflationary. Kernen asked Buttigieg during Tuesday's "Squawk Box" segment if Pelosi's statement was the view of the entire administration, and if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Democrats Unveil Plan for New Quarterly Stimulus Checks

With gas prices rising, Democrats want to provide quarterly stimulus payments. Income limits for receiving stimulus money would mirror those of last year's checks. On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. Like the payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, these payments would likely go directly into American's bank accounts. The money would be sent out quarterly, aiming to help people cope with rising gas costs.
INCOME TAX
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy