Marking its two-year anniversary in March, Frisco’s Uncork’d Bar & Grill has become what owner Mike Baird said he always wanted it to be: a neighborhood hangout. But the journey was not easy, he said. He opened his restaurant’s second location in Frisco just before the initial COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. He said the restaurant was hit hard financially, temporarily closing during much of March and April before opening back up to takeout orders and then limited capacity.

FRISCO, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO