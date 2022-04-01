ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log: 4-2-22

By Daily Item Staff
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Matthew Donovan , 39, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at 9:57 a.m. Friday.

Dara Muk , 45, was arrested on a warrant and charged with assault and battery at 11:02 p.m. Thursday.

Gerald Nason , 36, of 120 Adams St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and on a warrant for parole/probation violation at 6:33 p.m. Thursday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:57 a.m. Thursday at 312 Union St.; at 3:26 p.m. Thursday at Boston and Moulton streets; at 4:41 p.m. Thursday at Stop & Shop at 35 Washington St.; at 6:07 p.m. Thursday at 2 Market St.; at 8:53 p.m. Thursday on Mason Street; at 5:09 a.m. Friday at MBTA garage at 985 Western Ave.; at 7:39 a.m. Friday at 254 Chatham St.; at 7:42 a.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Oxford Street; at 11:56 a.m. Friday at Collins and Jewetts Court.

A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash at 2:37 p.m. Thursday at Charlie’s Seafood at 188 Essex St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery at 5:07 p.m. Thursday at Shelter at 100 Willow St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 2:13 p.m. Thursday at 526 Western Ave.; at 7:33 a.m. Friday at 16 Etna Place.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 2:36 p.m. Thursday at 25 Oakville St.; at 11:07 a.m. Friday at 35 Orchard St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 12:32 p.m. Thursday at 34 Hanover St.

LYNNFIELD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injury at 7:01 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Assumption Convent at 40 Grove St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 8:04 a.m. Monday at 22 Phillips Ave.; at 11:53 a.m. Monday at 4 Richards Road; at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday at 3 Priscilla Road.

Theft

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday at Flagship Motors at 385 N Broadway. The manager reported potential fraud and a possible stolen vehicle.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:51 p.m. Thursday at Salem Country Club at 133 Forest St.; at 5:27 a.m. Friday at 163 Lynnfield St.

A motor vehicle crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 6 Endicott St. Patrick M. O’Hara, 43, of 12 Reynolds Road, was issued a summons for operating with an expired license.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 5:24 p.m. Thursday at 77 Tremont St. A caller reported seeing a suspicious man looking into his car.

The post Police Log: 4-2-22 appeared first on Itemlive .

