Obituary: James Edward Schrader

James Edward Schrader, 58 of Crane Hill passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 in Cullman. He was born on November 11, 1963 in Washington, DC to Charles William and Clara Ann Alvis Schrader.

He is preceded in death by his father.



Survivors include his mother: Clara Ann Alvis Schrader; two brothers: Jeffery William Schrader, Sr. and Jerry Charles Schrader and his girlfriend: Thi Lam.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Logan at 2:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends at Moss Service Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Brother Kent Persall will be officiating.