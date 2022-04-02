ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crane Hill, AL

Obituary: James Edward Schrader

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

James Edward Schrader, 58 of Crane Hill passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 in Cullman. He was born on November 11, 1963 in Washington, DC to Charles William and Clara Ann Alvis Schrader.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his mother: Clara Ann Alvis Schrader; two brothers: Jeffery William Schrader, Sr. and Jerry Charles Schrader and his girlfriend: Thi Lam.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Logan at 2:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends at Moss Service Funeral Home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Brother Kent Persall will be officiating.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson for Supreme Court

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) said on Monday they would support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, making for three GOP senators who said they will back President Biden’s pick to the high court. “After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crane Hill, AL
City
Cullman, AL
City
Logan, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
State
Washington State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Washington Dc
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy