Joplin, MO

Joplin Public Works director David Hertzberg retires

By Payton Holloway
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials and employees of the City of Joplin came together to send off Public Works director David Hertzberg as he enters retirement.

Hertzberg has served the city for more than 40 years.

He began his career as a part-time employee working in the city’s sign shop and held several positions before serving as director of the Public Works Department for nearly 15 years.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Third Chick-fil-A in Joplin opens, anticipated to employ 120 full and part time employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — The third Chick-fil-A in Joplin, 3509 S Range Line, opened on schedule Wednesday despite rain and storms across the area. It marks 35 years since Joplin’s first location opened inside the Northpark Mall. One of Joplin’s born and raised, Rick Starkweather, was selected as the manager in 1987. And Starkweather is the Owner/Operator of all three locations....
JOPLIN, MO
