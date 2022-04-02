Joplin Public Works director David Hertzberg retires

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials and employees of the City of Joplin came together to send off Public Works director David Hertzberg as he enters retirement.

Hertzberg has served the city for more than 40 years.

He began his career as a part-time employee working in the city’s sign shop and held several positions before serving as director of the Public Works Department for nearly 15 years.

