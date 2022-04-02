Obituary: Larry Gene Voyles

Larry Gene Voyles, age 65, completed his journey on earth at his residence in Cullman on March 31,

2022, with his wife of 24 years by his side. Larry was born in Arab (Marshall County), Alabama on Tuesday, October 2, 1956, to Columbus Larry and Dorothy Mae (nee Jackson) Voyles.

He attended Eva High School. He enjoyed playing the guitar and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son: Jason Damron and brothers: R.C. Voyles, Sherman

Voyles, Levoid (Tucker) Voyles and Jerry Voyles.

Larry is survived by his wife: Joyce (nee Bailey) Voyles; two children: a son: Jonathan Lee Damron

(Brenda) of Ohio and daughter: Jamie Lynn Damron of Cullman; a brother: Rick Voyles; three sisters:

Joyce (Don) Manous, Carolyn James all of Eva and Sandra Johnson of Union Hill; five grandchildren: Britney LeeAnn Damron, Tyler Jason Damron, Stephanie Ranae Damron, Austin Wayne Dibble (Brenda) and Brooke Lynn Cloud (Brayden); three great-grandchildren: Kayleigh LeeAnn Elphee, Abigail Damron and Aryana Damron and a host of dear nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements will be Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel (461 US-278 E, Cullman, AL 35055), with visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Cullman Funeral Home. Rev. Rayburn Morgan and Rev. Steve Rodgers are officiating, and Cullman Funeral Home is directing. The burial will be in Daniel’s Chapel Community Cemetery (780 Daniel’s Chapel Road, Eva, AL 35621).

Pallbearers: Wiley Borden, Daniel Butler, Brayden Cloud, Austin Dibble, Jeremy Voyles and Tommy Jack

Voyles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Daniel Chapel Community Cemetery at

1017 Daniel Chapel Road, Eva, AL 35621.