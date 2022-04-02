ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Clomer “Shorty” M. Easterwood

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Funeral Service for Clomer “Shorty” M. Easterwood, age 84, of Cullman, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Johnathan Easterwood and Hunter McBride officiating, with interment in Emeus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Easterwood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born October 16, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama, to E. L. and Arvie Easterwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Mary Ruth Easterwood and brother: Felix Easterwood.

Survivors include his son: John (Sherry) Easterwood; grandchildren: Chanda (Paul) Collins and Johnathan (Nicole) Easterwood; great-grandchildren: Caiden Collins, Jaci Baker, Joseph Easterwood, Carson Easterwood and Everly Collins; brother: Felton (Polly) Easterwood and sister: Clovis Hendrix.

ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

