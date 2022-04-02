ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

US taps $420M to boost water supplies hit by climate change

By The Associated Press, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Eyb0_0ex8YNN400

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials slated millions of dollars for rural water projects in several states, with the Biden administration looking to shore up infrastructure needs made more urgent by long-term drought conditions that have been exacerbated by climate change.

The U.S. Interior Department announced Thursday that $420 million will be spent on projects in New Mexico, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa. The work includes construction of water treatment plants, pipeline connections, pump systems and reservoirs to provide drinking water to rural and tribal communities.

The West is experiencing a more than 20-year megadrought . Scientists say the region has become much warmer and drier in recent decades and that climate change will continue to make weather more extreme, wildfires more frequent and destructive, and water supplies less reliable.

From Idaho and Montana south to New Mexico and Arizona, even soil moisture levels have hit record lows as major reservoirs along the Colorado River have plummeted . Earlier this month, Lake Powell hit a record low , spurring concerns about the ability to crank out more hydropower from the dam that holds it back.

Student loan forgiveness? Here’s where the US stands

Native American tribes that are finally seeing federal money after years of being underfunded are working to get at water they long had rights to but could not access without funds to build the infrastructure. On the Navajo Nation, tens of thousands of people still live without running water, while tribes in the upper Midwest are awaiting pipeline extensions that would tap into reliable sources.

In all, the infrastructure measure included $5 billion for Western water programs, with 20% of that dedicated to rural projects.

Federal officials said the allocations were based on project plans and significant goals that are projected to be reached with the funding.

The largest share — $160 million — will go toward a project decades in the making that will eventually provide water for about 70,000 people who live in communities along the New Mexico-Texas state line, where the Ogallala aquifer is being pumped at a faster rate than it’s being replenished.

The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority will receive additional money from the Bureau of Reclamation and the state of New Mexico. When combined with matching money from the utility, the total for this year will be more than $228 million.

“This will take us far in the construction of this critically important project,” said Michael Morris, chairman of the water authority and mayor of Clovis, a rural community in eastern New Mexico.

Other allocations include $75.5 million for the Lewis & Clark Rural Water System, which spans parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. The system is designed to pipe water from the Missouri River to areas as far as 60 miles (97 kilometers) away that have less plentiful resources.

In North Dakota, $51 million will go to a section of the Pick-Sloan Missouri Basin Program.

More than $57 million will go to the Rocky Boys/North Central Montana Rural Water System, which serves the Rocky Boy’s Reservation and numerous municipalities. The Fort Peck Reservation in Montana will benefit from $7 million for the water system there.

Tanya Trujillo, assistant Interior secretary for water and science, was flanked by water managers in Albuquerque when she made the announcement.

“The department is committed to bringing clean, reliable drinking water to rural communities to help strengthen resilience to climate change,”Trujillo said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News

7K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KCAU 9 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The dangerous war on natural gas

Serving the progressive climate agenda, the Biden administration has done everything it can to block the use of natural gas to produce electricity. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s now overt threat to turn off natural gas supplies to Europe has revealed the potentially disastrous national security consequences of impeding U.S. natural gas production and distribution. But there is another, perhaps more fundamental problem with the war on natural gas that is rarely brought to public attention. Namely, natural gas is crucial to achieving the progressive goal of increasing renewable power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
Food Beast

NASA Explains How Climate Change Will Impact Our Food Supply

Despite being kind of distracted the past two years with other major issues, climate change has still been having an impact on our environment. Unpredictable weather patterns are increasing and one area sure to experience changes in the coming years is our food supply. I had the pleasure of talking...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Supplies#Water Systems#Water Rights#Climate Change#Ap#Native American
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: US Battery Storage Soared in 2021, Including These Three Monster Projects

Battery storage is quickly moving from the margins to near the center of the U.S. energy system. In 2021, the market added 3,508 megawatts of battery storage capacity, an amount more than double from the prior year, according to a report issued last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association, a trade group. The total includes grid-scale storage and smaller storage systems at homes and businesses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Wyoming's senators push Biden to speed development of federal uranium reserve

Wyoming’s senators want to expedite the formation of a national uranium reserve. Last year’s federal spending bill allocated $75 million to the Department of Energy to establish the reserve, which would contain only U.S. uranium — and cause a spike in demand that industry hopes will spur production at some of the country’s idle mines. “I think the uranium reserve would be the kind of signal that would cause some...
WYOMING STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Are Electric Vehicles the Answer for Montana’s Energy Future?

With oil prices and subsequently gas prices rising due to global issues, many are saying that the time has come to make the switch to electric vehicles. On the KGVO Talk Back show, Bob Seidenschwarz, representing the Montana World Affairs Council, hosted Goeffrey Styles, Managing Director of GSW Strategy Group, who is widely known and respected within the energy sector throughout the world.
MISSOULA, MT
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy