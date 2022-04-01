ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds line up to cross border after Canada lifts COVID-19 testing restrictions

By Nick Popham, KOMO News Reporter
 11 hours ago
BLAINE, Wash. (KOMO) — Canada has lifted its testing restrictions to cross its border so, starting Friday, visitors to the country who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a COVID test to drive into the country. Frequent border crosser Kevin Cavanaugh said Friday the last two years...

