Hundreds line up to cross border after Canada lifts COVID-19 testing restrictions
By Nick Popham, KOMO News Reporter
11 hours ago
BLAINE, Wash. (KOMO) — Canada has lifted its testing restrictions to cross its border so, starting Friday, visitors to the country who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a COVID test to drive into the country. Frequent border crosser Kevin Cavanaugh said Friday the last two years...
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions on March 21 as new infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant slow. The COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in 18 prefectures, including the Tokyo area, will end on Monday...
March 17 (UPI) -- Canada on Thursday announced it will end COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers at the beginning of next month. Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that individuals who have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization will not be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country by air, land or water beginning at 12:01 a.m. on April 1.
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
Regardless of the fact that a massive 7.2 earthquake rocked the Pacific's Loyalty Islands, there seemed to be no need for alarm. Also, there appears to be no tsunami risk from that earthquake throughout the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 7:44...
March 16 (UPI) -- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday the country will end COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency measures as the infection rate slows. "The number of coronavirus infections has decreased to about half of what it was at its peak," Kishida said at a press conference. "Although there are regional differences, there is a clear downtrend in the occupancy rate of hospital beds and tally of people recuperating at home."
Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
Canada is ending its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for all fully-vaccinated travelers entering the country effective April 1, Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos announced Thursday. Right now, travelers entering Canada must provide a negative test result from an antigen or molecular COVID-19 test. The requirement will end for fully-vaccinated...
WASHINGTON (TND) — China's financial capital and largest city, Shanghai, began its most extensive lockdown Monday to conduct COVID-19 mass testing. This comes amidst a growing outbreak in China. Shanghai has managed smaller past virus outbreaks with limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces. However, this citywide lockdown —...
BEIJING (AP) — About 16 million residents in Shanghai are being tested for the coronavirus during the second stage of the lockdown that shifted Friday to the western half of China's biggest city and financial capital. Meanwhile, residents of Shanghai's eastern districts who were supposed to be released from...
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A C-40 government airplane was spotted at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft runs out of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and belongs to the 932nd Airlift Wing and Air Force Reserve Command. Its primary focus is to transport commanders, cabinet, and congress members around the world when needed.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday made a historic apology to Indigenous Peoples for the “deplorable” abuses they suffered in Canada’s Catholic-run residential schools and said he hoped to visit Canada in late July to deliver the apology in person to survivors of the church's misguided missionary zeal.
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize on Friday, marking the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history and handing an unexpected win to a nascent group that fueled the union drive. Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes —...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bird flu has infected two more farms in Iowa, forcing the killing of 5.3 million hens and 88,000 turkeys. The new cases reported Friday mean that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million egg-laying chickens, 1.8 million broiler chickens, 1.9 million pullet and other commercial chickens and 1.9 million turkeys. Iowa accounts for many of those cases, with operations having to kill more than 18 million chickens and 305,000 turkeys since the outbreaks began a month ago. Iowa is the nation’s leading egg producer and had 46 million chickens on farms in February. Iowa raises about 11.7 million turkeys annually. The latest cases were at an egg farm in Osceola County and a turkey farm in Cherokee County, both in northwest Iowa.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials on Monday adopted a long delayed rule aimed at reducing deaths and environmental damage from oil and gas pipeline ruptures in response to fatal explosions and massive spills that happened in California, Michigan and other states. But safety advocates said the U.S. Transportation...
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — This weekend, the 53rd Annual Apple Cup is happening at the Tri-City Raceway. This marks the first time this race is happening in West Richland after normally happening in Yakima. Cars are now flying around the tri-oval track to practice for the season-opening race. After...
