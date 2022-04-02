ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

BC oysters blamed for Pacific Northwest illnesses

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA – Officials at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) advise Washington residents to not serve or eat raw oysters harvested from an area of British Columbia (BC), Canada until further notice....

