ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZ governor responds to criticism after refusing to say if transgender people exist

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AEF4_0ex8VOvu00

( The Hill ) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) responded to backlash Friday after refusing to answer two questions from reporters about whether transgender people exist.

Ducey was taking questions Thursday after signing bills that restrict access to gender-affirming care in his state and bar transgender girls from playing on school sports teams that reflect their gender identity when he was asked if he believes there “are really transgender people.”

Trump tells Gays for Trump supporter they ‘don’t look gay’ at fundraiser

“I’m going to ask you to read the legislation and to see that the legislation that we passed was in the spirit of fairness to protect girls sports in competitive situations,” the governor said in response to the latter bill. “That’s what the legislation is intended to do, and that’s what it does.”

Ducey was soon pressed on the question again.

“I … am going to respect everyone, and I’m going to respect everyone’s rights. And I’m going to protect female sports. And that’s what the legislation does,” he said.

The Republican governor’s remarks sparked immediate criticism, including from the Human Rights Campaign’s Arizona director, who told the The Associated Press that they were “appalling.”

“It’s quite shocking that he can’t even address trans people or even say that he thinks they exist,” Bridget Sharpe said.

“The media is once again attempting to divide people. Yesterday I was asked an absurd and offensive question: Do transgender individuals exist? Of course they do,” Ducey wrote, proceeding to highlight a line in the signing letter that says his legislation aims to address “specific issues” while ensuring transgender people “continue to receive the same dignity, respect and kindness as every individual in our society.”

In addition to the two transgender bills, the Arizona governor also signed a bill this week that bans abortions after 15 weeks , putting him in step with Republican lawmakers across the country who have taken similar action on both issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow WAVY News 10 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
WBAL Radio

Conservatives push back against fellow Republicans' anti-LGBTQ bills

(WASHINGTON) -- A growing number of conservatives are speaking out against the wave of anti-LGBTQ bills being proposed by Republican legislators nationwide. Conservatives Against Discrimination, a group that aims to protect LGBTQ rights, denounced recent efforts as "dangerous" and have called on Congress to pass federal nondiscrimination protections. "The inherent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Healthline

Why Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is So Dangerous

Health experts say legislation like Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents) can negatively affect the mental and physical health of young people. According to experts, when a person’s identity (or the identity...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

U.S. warns states against treading on civil rights of transgender youths

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department’s top civil rights lawyer comes at a time when Republican-controlled states around the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Racism#Republican#The The Associated Press
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Stop undermining transgender athletic competition

Most people learn about American society in the 1940s as marred by war, distrust and nationalistic sentiment. Yet textbooks do little to recognize the emergence of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms during this time. For instance, in the 1950s, World War II veteran Christine Jorgensen became the first American transgender woman to receive sex reassignment surgery, becoming a beacon of hope and progress for the transgender community. However, Jorgensen faced backlash and was eventually outcast by the public and media. Today, freedoms of the transgender community have continued to be contested legally, politically and scientifically. This is especially visible in the athletic realm, where transgender athletic competition faces scrutiny. This is not right, nor is it just.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
POLITICO

The transgender care that states are banning, explained

TRANS KIDS AND MEDICAL CARE — The makers of puberty-blocking drugs, which are used in transition-related medical care for minors, are now under investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, part of a larger, national fight against such care for minors. More than a dozen states are considering proposals...
HEALTH
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender people of color face unique challenges as gender discrimination and racism intersect

Throughout history, transgender people of color have had a place of honor in many indigenous cultures around the world. This changed in many places, however, as European colonizers began forcing indigenous people to follow white social norms. These include anti-Blackness, Christianity and a gender binary that reduced gender to just man and woman. Colonizers presumed that being cisgender, or having a gender identity that is congruent with gender assigned at birth, was the only acceptable norm. For trans people who refused or were unable to conform, colonial societies often used racism and cissexism, or behaviors and beliefs that assume the inferiority...
SOCIETY
NBC News

How Strands for Trans built a movement for transgender-friendly barbershops

Strands for Trans, a campaign that maps transgender-friendly barbershops and salons, launched five years ago as stories of trans people facing discrimination in these spaces surfaced online. Now, amid a surge of anti-LGBTQ legislation, the organizers behind the campaign — including the owners of the gender-inclusive grooming salon Barba in...
SOCIETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy