Frontier Brewing celebrating final weekend at its original location

The arrival of Five Guys in Australia was a bittersweet tale of triumph over tribulation. In July of 2020, news broke that the wildly popular American burger chain would be opening its first Australian outlet, courtesy of local franchisee Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group. At that time, a specific location was yet to be revealed, but the expectation was that it would set up shop in the CBD by early 2021. However, unforeseen delays and difficulty finding a suitable venue pushed the fabled opening back several months, with the burger giant then announcing that its debut joint would in fact be opening in Western Sydney towards the end of the year. The Penrith branch finally opened its doors to the public in late September of 2021, although the stringent lockdown rules in place at the time meant only locals within 5km of the store could get their hands on a Five Guys burger for the first month or so of its operation.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO